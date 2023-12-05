Ohio State transfer portal rumors: 6 QBs the Buckeyes need with McCord gone
4. Grayson McCall (Coastal Carolina)
Frankly, I'm not sure why Grayson McCall isn't getting more buzz than he is when it comes to the transfer portal, even when it comes to an elite, title-contending program like Ohio State. All the kid who pisses teal has done for the Chanticleers is produce.
McCall is a three-time Sun Belt Player of the Year from 2020-22, though injuries and the loss of former head coach Jamey Chadwell kept him from winning it a fourth time. But over his four full seasons and two sporadic appearances as a redshirt freshman in the 2019 campaign, he's just put up monster numbers.
For his career, McCall has completed 69.9% of his passes for 10,005 yards, 88 touchdowns and only 14 interceptions. Meanwhile, he's also accrued an impressive 18 rushing touchdowns over that span.
There isn't outlandish talent when it comes to McCall, but he has plenty of arm talent, a plethora of experience, and the added dynamic element of his rushing ability, even if he isn't an exceptional athlete overall. He could get it done when surrounded with better weapons, better infrastructure, and a play-caller like Ryan Day.
Again, there hasn't been much buzz about McCall to this point. But if Ohio State isn't at least exploring the possibility of a move from Myrtle Beach to Columbus, they are missing the mark.