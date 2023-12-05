Ohio State transfer portal rumors: 6 QBs the Buckeyes need with McCord gone
3. Dante Moore (UCLA)
Though Chip Kelly has not been ousted at UCLA just yet, it still feels like it's coming -- perhaps when his buyout drops in mid-December. And if you need a tell-tale sign that's going to be the case, look no further than former 5-star 2023 recruit and the No. 3-ranked quarterback in 247Sports' transfer portal rankings, Dante Moore, putting his name in the portal.
Make no mistake, UCLA's offense was part of the problem for the Bruins in the 2023 season with Moore getting plenty of looks but not doing too much with him. He completed just 53.5% of his passes for 1,610 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Moore looked young and made some youthful mistakes.
But now in the portal, the Detroit native could be looking to go back to his midwestern roots, though he'd be shirking Michigan-state ties by going to play for the Buckeyes.
Why would Ohio State want a quarterback who has roughly a half-season of tape as a true freshman in which he struggled, though? It really comes down to the principle with which a team approaches the transfer portal.
As mentioned with Gabriel, there are some quarterbacks who have a seemingly defined ceiling that might not fit a legitimate championship contender. On the other side of that coin, however, is a player like Moore who has immense physical tools and was highly touted as a recruit. It's an inherent risk, but the upside could be finding the QB that brings you a title.
Is that a gamble Ryan Day and Ohio State are willing to take? That's hard to say, but his recruiting pedigree and geographic roots make him an option well worth considering.