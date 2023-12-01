CFB transfer portal rumors: DJU’s two suitors, Dante Moore favorite, Riley Leonard buzz
- Notre Dame isn't the only team in the mix for Riley Leonard
- A favorite has emerged for Dante Moore
- DJ Uiagalelei could have title-contending options
Riley Leonard buzz centers on Notre Dame and Auburn
The moment Riley Leonard touched the portal, it felt like every college football insider was touting Notre Dame as a destination to watch. And that's remained the case a couple of days since the Duke quarterback put his name out there as a transfer option.
But Notre Dame isn't the only program being linked to Leonard. Pete Nakos of On3 cited a source who believed Auburn is in the mix because "moving closer to home and playing in the SEC could be attractive" to Leonard.
Leonard is from Fairhope, Alabama so it would make sense for him to consider Auburn. It would certainly go a long way for head coach Hugh Freeze to land such a big fish in the transfer portal. Tigers fans want something to take the bad taste out of their mouths after a dramatic loss to Alabama.
Having said that, the 247Sports Transfer Crystal Ball for Leonard is full of predictions for Notre Dame, so the Tigers better get to work if they want a chance.
Leonard struggled with injuries in 2023, ultimately ending his season with a toe problem. He played seven games with three passing touchdowns and three interceptions. However, he rushed for 352 yards and four touchdowns. Interested teams will focus in on his output in 2022 when he tossed 20 touchdowns while adding 13 more on the ground.