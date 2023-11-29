Grayson McCall transfer portal rumors: 7 destinations for Coastal Carolina QB
The college football transfer portal just got a major addition on Wednesday as three-time Sun Belt Player of the Year and Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has put his name in the portal.
Max Olson of The Athletic first reported the news as McCall, who entered the transfer portal last season but removed his name and returned to the Chanticleers at the start of January, becomes one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal market.
McCall has been exceptionally productive in his career. Over the last four seasons and 40 games, he's thrown for 9,980 yards with 87 touchdowns and only 14 interceptions while also rushing for 1,102 yards and 18 touchdowns as well. For any team that can utilize an effective passer with mobility and a ton of experience, McCall could be a monstrous boom going into the 2024 season.
So with that in mind, which teams should be diving into the transfer portal for Grayson McCall? These seven teams would all make a ton of sense as a possible destination for the high-profile quarterback.
Grayson McCall transfer portal rumors: 7 best destinations for Coastal Carolina QB
7. UCF Knights
Doesn't Grayson McCall just seem tailor-made to be at the helm of a Gus Malzahn offense? The UCF head coach loves to operate with mobility and a blend of quick-passing game with deep shots. That's very much where McCall has thrived in his career.
It also just happens to be a time when the UCF Knights and Malzahn might be looking for a new quarterback. John Rhys Plumlee will have exhausted his eligibility after this season and we saw this season when he was injured that the immediate answer doesn't seem to be in the building.
With a power void possibly forming in the new Big 12 as Texas and Oklahoma depart for the SEC, there's a world where UCF could start to stake its claim. Putting McCall in this offense would go a long way toward accomplishing that.