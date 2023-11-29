Ohio State transfer portal wish list: Top Kyle McCord replacements available
No matter what Kyle McCord decides to do, the Ohio State football team should take a look at quarterbacks who have entered the transfer portal. These three options do look a bit intriguing.
By John Buhler
1. Tyler Van Dyke and Ohio State would be a perfect match for each other
This is the one that Ohio State should seriously consider. Will Howard could be a better, albeit temporary, solution for their Kyle McCord ails. Will Rogers could be something like Justin Fields 2.0 in Columbus. But you have to look at Tyler Van Dyke at Miami and think that this could be special. It was not that long ago that Van Dyke had the looks of a top-10, first-round pick quarterbacking the Canes.
To me, he needs to leave Coral Gables and receive some phenomenal quarterback coaching. There are few head coaches I would trust with a quarterback more than Ryan Day. Factor in all the receivers Brian Hartline will be able to pull in, and I could see Van Dyke being the inverse of Joe Burrow for the Buckeyes. If he plays up to his potential, we are talking about the best quarterback in the Big Ten.
It is not apples to apples, but Van Dyke leaving Mario Cristobal behind could be like Justin Herbert playing for an offensive mind at any level that knew what on planet earth he was doing. Both quarterbacks are insanely talented, but you just want to see them linked up with an offensive-minded head coach who wants him to sling it. Van Dyke in Day's offense would be goodnight for the Big Ten.
Van Dyke's native Connecticut is not in Big Ten country, but it sure isn't in ACC country either, man.