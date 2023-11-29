Ohio State transfer portal wish list: Top Kyle McCord replacements available
No matter what Kyle McCord decides to do, the Ohio State football team should take a look at quarterbacks who have entered the transfer portal. These three options do look a bit intriguing.
By John Buhler
2. Will Rogers deserves an elite opportunity after Mississippi State mess
I do not know how good the fit would be, but I would like to see it come together anyway. As of Wednesday morning, Will Rogers is one of the best quarterbacks to have entered the transfer portal. The last great Mike Leach quarterback had an up-and-down last season at Mississippi State playing for the defensive-minded Zach Arnett. After seeing Arnett let go, Rogers entered the transfer portal.
Rogers may be a Mississippi native, and could be intrigued by the offense Jeff Lebby wants to run now that he has taken over in Starkville. However, I think he needs to do more than set every career passing record in SEC football history to get a serious look as an NFL Draft prospect. Aaron Murray threw for all the yards at Georgia, but was a fifth-round pick. Dak Prescott was a day-three pick, too.
This is where Ohio State comes into play. Rogers would be running something slightly more pro-style in Columbus than he ever did in Starkville, albeit against lesser competition for the most part. If he shines in the Scarlet and Grey like former SEC quarterback Justin Fields did before him, we are talking about Rogers finally getting his due as a college football great and a possible Heisman Trophy finalist.
Rogers may end up staying at Mississippi State, but the allure of this Ohio State offense is palpable.