Oli Marmol's Cardinals were completely exposed thanks to his possible replacement
By Curt Bishop
The St. Louis Cardinals' victory over the Chicago Cubs on Father's Day put them in the second Wild Card spot in the National League, and after pulling off a dramatic 7-6 win in the series opener against the Miami Marlins, it appeared things had changed for the Redbirds.
However, any momentum that had been built was quickly dashed the following two days, as St. Louis lost back-to-back games in walk-off fashion to the worst team in the National League, led by reigning Manager of the Year and former Cardinal Skip Schumaker.
Andy Heckroth of Redbird Rants explained that this series ultimately exposed who the Cardinals really are as a team.
Cardinals exposed by Marlins in disappointing series loss
As Heckroth explained, the Cardinals had built momentum after taking two straight series against the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cubs. It looked as though things were finally starting to turn around for St. Louis. They even went over the .500 mark for the first time since April 6 on Monday night.
But just as they got over .500, they gave it up, and the series loss in Miami served as a reality check for the Cardinals.
With over a month to go before the trade deadline, it's not exactly clear as to what St. Louis will do. They seem committed to buying, and that is a route they could ultimately take. But at the same time, there are a lot of flaws with the roster, and buying at the deadline won't fix everything.
If the Cardinals continue to struggle like this and are unable to beat lowly teams like the Marlins, it's possible that by the end of the season, the team will have seen enough of manager Oli Marmol.
While he isn't the only one to blame for the way things are going, they may decide it's time for a new voice in the dugout. And interestingly enough, the Marlins declined Schumaker's option for 2025, which could put him in play to replace Marmol if the latter is dismissed.
To make matters worse, the Cardinals are now 9-9 against teams with winning percentages below .400. That includes Miami, the Los Angeles Angels, Oakland Athletics, Colorado Rockies, and Chicago White Sox.
The Cardinals also fell to 7.5 games behind the first place Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. At the end of the day, it appears that the Cardinals are mediocre at best and likely not built to sustain a playoff run.