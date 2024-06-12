Oli Marmol is justified in late-game controversial decision

Player A vs RHP in ‘24: .270/.310/.359

Player V vs RHP in ‘24: .167/.259/.208



Player A vs RHP the past 3 yrs: .238/.270/.305

Player B vs RHP the past 3 yrs: .202/.290/.321



Michael Siani is Player A

Dylan Carlson is Player B



It was a coin-flip at best, lean to Siani at worst.