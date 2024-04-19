One aspect of Kadyn Proctor's transfer portal entry says everything
Kadyn Proctor re-entering the transfer portal after spending a semester at Iowa is something.
By John Buhler
It will be just like he never left... Every year, like clockwork, we find ourselves a college football player who gets lost in the sauce with the transfer portal, sometimes to the point where the poor kid doesn't know what direction is up. For every Tate Martell and JT Daniels, there is a Kadyn Proctor, a five-star recruit whose NFL dreams have not evaporated up in flames. The tale of Kadyn Proctor is a doozy...
The Iowa native initially committed to play for Kirk Ferentz in Iowa City out of high school. In the 11th hour before Early National Signing Day last year, Proctor flipped to Alabama. He would play and start games in Tommy Rees' offense in the final year of the Nick Saban era of Tuscaloosa. For as good as J.C. Latham was last season for the Crimson Tide, Proctor was not that. He then transferred to Iowa.
This had something to do with Saban retiring, Proctor being an SEC turnstile, him being from Iowa and Brian Ferentz no longer coordinating the Hawkeyes offense. Flash forward a few months later, and guess who is back in the portal. Not only that, but Proctor carries with him a "do not contact" tag while entering the transfer portal for the second time in 2024. This GOB Bluth made another huge mistake.
There's always money in the banana stand, like there's always an opportunity to compete at Alabama.
We were told that Kalen DeBoer would be a major player in the spring transfer portal. Now we know...
Iowa OT Kadyn Proctor is going, going, back, back to Bama, Bama
It will be as awkward as you should expect. Proctor took one look at the Iowa weight room and one gander at Tim Lester's playbook to be more out that Cosmo Kramer in The Contest episode of Seinfeld. You better believe that DeBoer, Jalen Milroe and the rest of the people at Alabama will remember Proctor bailing on them. Jon Bon Jovi said who says you can't go home? Well, it was Iowa.
The last thing a college football player who isn't even old enough to legally drink is to come across as soft. I don't know if Proctor fits that label, but he transferred twice over the course of four months. That was before he put a "do not contact" caveat on his transfer portal request. It is like a kid leaving summer camp for three weeks, only to return expecting nothing happened. Bonds have been forged.
The best thing Proctor needs to do is keep his head down, keep his mouth shut, grind, and be about the work. He has to prove to everyone that he left that he has their back going forward. Alabama faces immense expectations this season. The Crimson Tide are not expected to win the SEC. They will be lucky to go 10-2 and qualify for the expanded College Football Playoff as a double-digit seed.
Hopefully, this bump in the road is not going to derail Proctor's promising college career coming out.