One reason the Braves can handle the Phillies, Dodgers, and Brewers
While the Atlanta Braves will certainly face some stiff competition in the National League postseason, here's why they can handle some of their toughest potential foes.
By Kevin Henry
As the National League postseason picture begins to come into more focus, one thing is clear. The Atlanta Braves, currently holding the best record in the NL and likely the top seed on the NL side of the postseason bracket, will have a target on their backs when October begins.
It is the same scenario the Braves faced in 2022 when they were coming off a World Series title and entered their postseason defense as the top NL seed. However, the Philadelphia Phillies, after disposing of the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card round, continued their impressive run by knocking out Atlanta.
So what gives Atlanta the upper hand this season? Let's look at a big advantage the Braves have over three of their potentially toughest foes for the NL postseason.
Why the Atlanta Braves can handle the Philadelphia Phillies
This season, Atlanta has already shown it has the Phillies in its crosshairs, making an emphatic statement by winning the NL East in style at Citizens Bank Park and drinking in all of the hate from Philadelphia fans in the process while also egging it on.
Atlanta's celebration wasn't just a statement about this season. It was also a reminder to Phillies fans that they are still salty about last year's postseason knockout.
The Braves have every bit of momentum on their side to ensure the Phillies are sent home this season. There will be no surprise runs by Philadelphia this season as, if they meet the Braves in the 2023 postseason, Atlanta will be ready to exact its revenge and may even try to do it with plenty of flair.