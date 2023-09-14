Ronald Acuña Jr. gets drunk off boos from Phillies fans amid Braves NL East celebration
Ronald Acuña couldn't get enough of the boos from Phillies fans during the Atlanta Braves NL East championship celebration.
Ronald Acuña can act like he's been there before. In fact, the entire Atlanta Braves team can, as they've won the NL East for six straight seasons. Atlanta's streak would be a more incredible feat had they not surpassed that mark by quite a bit in the early 90's into the 2000's, when those Braves won 13 straight from 1991-2004.
But this team is built different. The 2023 Braves have one of the best lineups in baseball history, and are on pace to break the MLB single-season home run record. Acuña Jr., for his part, should secure a 40-40 season in the next two weeks if all goes according to plan.
Atlanta has overcome quite a bit on the pitching side, as injuries to perennial NL Cy Young candidate Max Fried and 20-game winner Kyle Wright left them in a hole. Yet, they never faltered.
Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. loves the boos in Philadelphia
Because of this Acuña Jr. has earned the right to soak it all in, as have his teammates. The Braves ran away with the NL East. As Atlanta won on Wednesday night, cementing their status as beasts of the East, boos rained down on them from Phillies faithful who hopes to prolong their wait by one night. Acuña didn't seem to mind.
Of course, Atlanta won the division last year, as well, only to lose to these same Phillies in the postseason. They may very well have to face them in the NLDS or NLCS should Philadelphia make it that far. For now, though, this Atlanta team should soak in the moment. Winning a division crown is not easy, let alone six years in a row. And the Braves did so in dominant fashion.
As of this writing, the Braves hold a 17-game edge in the division, and have 96 wins on the year. They should win 100 games relatively easily, and go down as one of the best teams in franchise history.
That is nothing to scoff at.