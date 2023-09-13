Phillies manager calls out Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves for celebrating home runs in pathetic fashion
Phillies manager Rob Thomson called out the Atlanta Braves for daring to celebrate home runs against their division foe.
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves have taken two out of their first three matchups against the Philadelphia Phillies in this mid-September four-game set. Atlanta continues to lower its magic number to clinch the NL East in the process.
Acuña Jr. hit yet another home run on Tuesday night, increasing his total to 37 on the season as he nears the 40-40 club. Acuña already has over 60 stolen bases to his name. Phillies manager Rob Thomson, a member of the old guard of baseball thinking, was not a fan of how the NL MVP candidate celebrated his latest blast at Citizens Bank Park. Thomson decided to let the world know about it.
Acuña appeared to flap his wings during his home run celebration as well, having some fun with the City of Brothery Love's football team, the Philadelphia Eagles, who won their Week 1 game as well. Either that, or perhaps Acuña really, really likes birds.
Phillies manager calls out Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves
To each their own, I suppose, but there's certainly an argument to be made that Acuña is growing the game while Thomson is excluding a younger generation. There is no real fear factor these days in over-celebrating. Acuña can flap his wings all he wants without any fear of retribution -- in some cases a fastball to the ribcage -- as that would prompt an on-field conflict and suspension from the league office.
That, per many former major leaguers, is why there is more outward celebration in the game these days. There's no fear of players policing themselves, in a sense. And as baseball hopes to compete with the NFL and NBA in the coming decades, it makes for a more fun, individualistic product which highlights its stars, rather than limiting their personalities and potential.
Thomson will just have to live with that fact.