Ronald Acuña nears history: How many MLB players are in 40-40 club?
Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña is nearing the 40-40 club. Just how players are in that exclusive group?
By Mark Powell
Ronald Acuña Jr. is nearing history, with the Atlanta Braves on the verge of the postseason. There's still plenty for baseball fans in the ATL to watch for.
Acuña hit his 36th home run of the season in Philadelphia on Monday. Surely, that will not be his last blast of the week. As Acuña nears the end of his miraculous regular-season run, he can also add his name to an exclusive list of players who have hit 40 home runs and stolen 40 bases.
The Braves star has a decisive edge in the stolen base department, as he has swiped over 60 bags and counting. As for the power department, he's still lacking somewhat for now. Acuña is on pace to hit over 40 home runs, though, meaning he would be the fifth player to join the 40-40 club.
What is the 40-40 club in MLB?
The 40-40 club means that a player has hit 40 home runs and stolen 40 bases. It has only been done four times in the history of baseball, and is even tougher to achieve these days thanks to the increased arm strength of catchers, as well as quick deliveries to home plate and faster pitches.
How many players are in the 40-40 club?
Four players are in the 40-40 club as of this writing, and Ronald Acuña could be the fifth. The four players who reached that mark prior to Acuña are MLB legends, including Jose Canseco (1988), Barry Bonds (1996), Alex Rodriguez (1998) and Alfonso Soriano (2006). Soriano is the last player to ever reach that mark, though Acuña should join him.
MLB base size: Why increased size matters
MLB increased the size of its bases heading into this season, hoping to encourage more stolen base attempts and make the game more exciting. That has worked immensely, with Acuña the primary benefactor. No, it does not taint his 40-40 campaign, though, due to the factors mentioned. That extra millisecond does make a difference.