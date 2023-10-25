Opening night NBA Sixth Man of the Year rankings
Sixth Man of the Year is a hard award to predict before rotations and roles are settled. But these five players should offer enough scoring off the bench to keep themselves in the mix.
By Ian Levy
2. Caris LeVert, Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cavaliers spent this offseason looking for upgraded shooting on the wing but that was likely a lot more about the shortcomings of Cedi Osman and Isaac Okoro than LeVert.
LeVert averaged 12.1 points, 3.9 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game, shooting 39.2 percent from beyond the arc. He struggled during the playoffs but was good enough to dissuade the Cavs from trading him at the deadline and earning a new two-year, $32 million contract this summer.
The biggest barrier for LeVert may be getting below the games started threshold — he started 30 of the 74 games he appeared in last season. But his creation upside probably sets up Max Strus to be the starter this year with LeVert as the first player off the bench, spelling Darius Garland or Donovan Mitchell and keeping at least two creators and floor-spacers on the floor at all times.
The Cavaliers could be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference this season, challenging the Celtics and Bucks for supremacy with elite defense and Garland, Mitchell and LeVert carrying the load on offense. If he steps up and the Cavs are winning, he will almost certainly be in the conversation.