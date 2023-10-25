Opening night NBA Sixth Man of the Year rankings
Sixth Man of the Year is a hard award to predict before rotations and roles are settled. But these five players should offer enough scoring off the bench to keep themselves in the mix.
By Ian Levy
1. Payton Pritchard, Boston Celtics
Payton Pritchard reportedly wanted out from the Celtics last season, desperate for a chance to actually get on the floor and play consistent minutes. But Boston held onto him and with Marcus Smart gone, there is finally a path for the slick-shooting, energetic guard to carve out a role for himself.
Even in his limited minutes, Pritchard has demonstrated what he can do. He's made 40 percent of his career 3-pointers and has shown he can be a steady pull-up shooter, with just enough craft and bust to make himself a viable three-level scorer. His scoring efficiency was well above average last season as the ball-handler in the pick-and-roll and he knows how to attack a defense.
Pritchard got plenty of run in the preseason — averaging 15.6 points and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 36.2 percent from beyond the arc — and will begin the season as the primary back-up point guard to Jrue Holiday and Derrick White. His comfort level on and off the ball opens a pathway to even more minutes and there's a chance he can off consistent scoring pop off the bench. If he's averaging 12-15 points off the bench for, perhaps, the best team in the Eastern Conference, he could very well find him the frontrunner for Sixth Man of the Year.