3 pitchers the Orioles should regret passing on at the MLB trade deadline
The Baltimore Orioles chose not to part ways with their valuable prospects, and it may cost them a chance at the World Series.
By Mark Powell
The Orioles could have traded for Eduardo Rodriguez, who wanted a move to the east coast
Eduardo Rodriguez turned down a trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the deadline, instead suggesting that he wanted to remain on the same side of the country as his family, who lives in Florida. It's tough to argue with that sentiment. Family comes first.
However, considering this news was known prior to the actual deadline itself (minus before, but it counts), why didn't the Orioles try to make a last-minute trade for the Tigers ace?
Rodriguez is a sure bet to leave the Tigers this offseason and opt out of his contract. After Detroit's trade with the Dodgers fell through, there must've been a window to make a separate deal. In doing so, Baltimore GM Mike Elias would have held all the leverage, as Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris had little to gamble with.
There's a good chance Baltimore could have landed Rodriguez without parting ways with one of their top-100 prospects. The Orioles reside on the east coast, so E-Rod could have agreed to the move. It all makes sense, except Elias didn't pull the trigger.