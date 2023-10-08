3 pitchers the Orioles should regret passing on at the MLB trade deadline
The Baltimore Orioles chose not to part ways with their valuable prospects, and it may cost them a chance at the World Series.
By Mark Powell
The Orioles could have dealt one of their top-100 prospects for Justin Verlander
The New York Mets traded Justin Verlander to Houston and offered to pay the majority of his contract. All they wanted in return was a top-100 prospect in Drew Gilbert, who at the time ranked near the bottom of the top-100 rankings. New York saw something in Gilbert, and parting with their lone top-100 prospect (at the time) was tough for the Astros to swallow. However, in return they received a proven ace in Verlander, and one who just recently won an AL Cy Young in Houston.
Baltimore could have had JV, though we assume there was some sort of no-trade clause attached. A chance to pitch for a World Series contender -- and one that wouldn't force his family to uproot ties in NYC, which was reportedly a factor -- would have made a lot of sense. Salary, too, wouldn't have been much of a problem as long as the Orioles would have been willing to part with a top-100 prospect.
The Orioles know their prospects better than anyone else. They opened the season with at least seven prospects on the MLB Pipeline top-100 list. Even with several of those players graduated to the majors, they still have six ranked in the top-100. Surely, they can afford to part with one of those in exchange for Verlander, who could have been the ace this team needed to make a playoff run.