Overreaction Monday: 3 Kenny Pickett replacements Steelers should already be eyeing
Nothing is more fun than overreacting, except maybe speculating, and we do both for the Pittsburgh Steelers and their quarterback position.
Kenny Pickett replacement vie trade: Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
As I mentioned previously, the Arizona Cardinals are going all in to get a new quarterback in the draft. This means that the former first-overall pick will be available for trade next season, most likely right before the draft, to maximize his return. Murray has been solid when he plays, but the big question marks with him are his dedication and his health.
When he's on the field, he completes 66.8 percent of his passes for 243 yards per game. He has a 2-to-1 touchdown to interception ratio and even gives you a dual-threat quarterback, averaging 5.8 yards per carry, and has a total of 23 rushing touchdowns.
Murray gives you a plug-and-play Pro Bowler at the position.
Honorable Mention: Mac Jones, Dak Prescott