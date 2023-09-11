Overreaction Monday: 3 Kenny Pickett replacements Steelers should already be eyeing
Nothing is more fun than overreacting, except maybe speculating, and we do both for the Pittsburgh Steelers and their quarterback position.
Kenny Pickett replacement in NFL Draft: Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
The Pittsburgh Steelers would have to finish pretty badly in order to move on from their second-year quarterback. There's no way they're going to finish bad enough to get the first overall pick. The Arizona Cardinals have gone all-in on tanking to get USC quarterback Caleb Williams.
A quarterback screaming up draft boards is Coach Prime's kid, Shedeur Sanders from Colorado. In his freshman year, he completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 278 yards per game. In his sophomore year, he completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 307 yards per game.
Did his numbers take a dip when he joined a Power 5 conference? They did not. Sanders is currently completing 77.5 percent of his passes for 452 yards per game. He has thrown six touchdowns this season and has not thrown an interception.
In any other draft, he would be the first overall pick, but in this scenario, he stays in the top five and lands in Pittsburgh.
Honorable Mention: Michael Pennix Jr