3 Packers who earned a roster spot in final preseason game, 1 who should be cut
- Second-year DB boosted by versatility
- Wide receiver stakes his claim
- An experienced OL on his way out?
Packers player who should be cut: Royce Newman, OL
Royce Newman has worn a number of hats for the Green Bay Packers in his two years since the franchise selected him in the fourth round of the 2021 draft out of Ole Miss. The problem is that the hats he's been wearing haven't looked good on him nearly as often as the club would like for them to have.
This isn't a fashion faux pas but, rather, a metaphor for the fact that Newman has been one of the most frustrating presences on the Packers offensive line when he's been on the field. And with Green Bay improving the depth in the trenches over the past two years, most notably with versatile Sean Rhyan last year and UDFA signing Caleb Jones this offseason, Newman looks like he might be getting pushed out -- and he didn't do anything to save himself in the preseason finale.
Newman's penchant for sloppy play showed up even against a Seahawks defense that featured a majority of backups, committing a number of penalties and not being as effective as they would like for him to be. Put simply, it was the same issues that put him on the roster bubble in the first place that haven't gone away, even entering year three.
The one thing that could possibly save Newman is the lack of depth on the interior for Green Bay. With Newman's ability to shift along the offensive front, there's at least a chance that the Packers could value his ability to fill in at multiple spots should he be needed.
I'm not of that mind, however. Rhyan has the ability to play inside or outside and Jones has more upside on the outside than Newman does as a versatile piece. Had Newman shown the necessary improvements in camp and the preseason, he'd probably be a lock. Instead, he hasn't, which is likely going to cost him a spot on the 53-man roster, whether that means being cut or, if he Packers can find an interested buyer, traded.