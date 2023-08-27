3 Packers who earned a roster spot in final preseason game, 1 who should be cut
Packers who earned a roster spot, No. 1: Malik Heath, WR
At one point in the preseason and training camp, it appeared that the only locks among Packers wide receivers were Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and rookie Jayden Reed. The rest of the group seemed to then be battling it out for however many remaining spots at the position the Packers were looking to fill.
It feels safe to add Malik Heath to the list of locks now.
The first sign of that was simply that Heath got a start on Saturday night with the Green Bay offense. But he also continued to be productive, hauling in four of his seven targets on the night for 35 yards. He's the leading receiver for the Packers in the preseason as well, catching 12-of-16 targets -- eight of those catches going for first downs -- for 146 yards, even if he did fail to score.
But Matt LaFleur inserting Heath into the starting offense on Saturday night seems to not only indicate that he's going to avoid any cut-day drama, but also that he's above Samori Touri on the wide receiver depth chart. That's a big ascension for Heath, who was signed as a UDFA out of Ole Miss after the draft.
The Packers wide receiver room is one of the youngest in the NFL, if not the absolute youngest. They are leaving no stones unturned to try and find the right group of guys to help set up Love for success in his first season as QB1 and Heath has proven throughout the entirety of the preseason, including the finale, that he can be an asset in the passing game behind the entrenched three on the depth chart.