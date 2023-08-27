3 Packers who earned a roster spot in final preseason game, 1 who should be cut
- Second-year DB boosted by versatility
- Wide receiver stakes his claim
- An experienced OL on his way out?
Packers who earned a roster spot, No. 2: Innis Gaines, DB
Coming into training camp, it seemed possible that we could be looking at a battle for a roster spot between veteran Corey Ballentine and seventh-round rookie Carrington Valentine. The latter, however, quickly ended that ever being part of the conversation as he's been a lock to make the 53-man roster for weeks.
Ballentine, however, hasn't fully come off of the roster bubble in Green Bay. Though he has plenty of experience around the NFL in his career to this point, he's been inconsistent, even if that has included flashes of quality play. But second-year defensive back Innis Gaines has now made it likely that Ballentine will get pushed off the roster when cuts are made.
When it comes to filling out the bottom of the depth charts on the 53-man roster, versatility is absolutely king in the eyes of the coaching staff. And put simply, Gaines has proven to be more valuable in that regard. He worked with the starting special teams unit in the preseason finale and continued to be a solid player in that capacity.
More than that, while Ballentine may actually be a better traditional cornerback than Gaines, the latter offers a great deal more versatility in the secondary with the ability to play outside, in the nickel, and even at safety. Again, that's something we saw a bit of in the preseason as well.
Gaines once again showing his multi-faceted value for the Packers in the preseason finale should be a good sign that he's going to be on the right side of the cut line when the time comes in a few days time.