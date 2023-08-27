3 Packers who earned a roster spot in final preseason game, 1 who should be cut
- Second-year DB boosted by versatility
- Wide receiver stakes his claim
- An experienced OL on his way out?
Most Green Bay Packers fans probably drew the most excitement from early in the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks when Jordan Love found Christian Watson for a beautiful back-shoulder touchdown early in the game. And rightfully so. That's the future of the offense taking shape before our eyes.
At the same time, however, so much of the Packers preseason finale was about players trying to earn a spot on the 53-man roster in their final opportunities. There are obviously locks all over the place, but some players entered the matchup with the Seahawks knowing that this was their final opportunity to show the coaching staff and front office that they deserve to stick around for Week 1.
In the end, there were three players who stood out as earning a Packers roster spot, but one player now might end up on the wrong side of the cut line based on how things have transpired.
Packers who earned a roster spot, No. 3: Brenton Cox Jr., EDGE
After not hearing his name called over the seven rounds in the 2023 NFL Draft, former Florida and Georgia edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr. was still a coveted commodity on the UDFA market, ultimately landing with the Packers.
Green Bay's depth on the edge, even after selecting Lukas Van Ness in the first round, remained a bit of a question mark and it seemed as if Cox, a once-heralded recruit who struggled mightily to keep his head on straight throughout his college career, could be an answer to that if he could renew his focus upon entering the professional ranks.
The preseason finale win over the Seahawks was further evidence that Cox is doing just that, continuing what we've seen in the other two games and in training camp.
Cox was quite disruptive against the Seattle backups on offense, registering two tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass defense in his relatively limited work. After generating pressure against both the Patriots and Bengals previously as well, he all but affirmed that he's going to be on the 53-man roster.
Defensive line depth and versatility is going to be a crucial area to watch for the Packers this season and, while Cox is pretty exclusively an edge player, having him on the roster would allow Green Bay to move parts around otherwise if they can continue to see the development from him. In any case, it would be a shock if he ended up on the wrong side of the cut line at this point.