Packers DBs made sure Jordan Love didn’t get an easy training camp
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is prepared for trash talk from opponents, thanks in part to his teammates in the defensive backfield.
By Scott Rogust
The Green Bay Packers have gotten that much closer to the official start of the Jordan Love era, which is Week 1 of the regular season against the Chicago Bears. So far this preseason, Love has shown serious promise, enough to quell at least some concerns. But, the true litmus test will be how the fourth-year quarterback does when the games matter.
It appears that his teammates on the other side of the line of scrimmage are doing their best to make sure he's ready.
While speaking with reporters on Thursday, Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander said that he and fellow defensive back Rasul Douglas trash-talked Love and the offense throughout training camp. Alexander said that he was unable to get in Love's head because the quarterback wasn't "rattled."
Packers: Jordan Love unphased by Jaire Alexander trash talk during training camp
Packers fans have got to love hearing that.
So far, so good for Love this preseason. In the team's preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, Love completed 7-of-10 pass attempts for 46 yards and one touchdown. Facing off against the New England Patriots the following week, Love threw for 84 yards and a touchdown while completing five-of-eight pass attempts. Then on Saturday, days after Alexander's comments, Love threw for 63 yards and a touchdown while completing 9-of-15 pass attempts against the Seattle Seahawks.
Again, this is the preseason. Sure, when watching these games, fans will get excited over certain players. But the preseason and regular season are completely different.
Love has only received one start in his career, and that was during the 2021 season against the Kansas City Chiefs after quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19. In that game, Love completed 19-of-34 pass attempts for 190 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the 13-7 loss.
With the final preseason game in the books, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur will begin to trim down his roster to 53 players. Once that is done, then Love and the team will officially prepare for Week 1 and will look to make a statement not just to the fanbase, but to the entire league.