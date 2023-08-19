Preseason MVP: Jordan Love gives Packers fans flashes of Aaron Rodgers-like greatness
Jordan Love continues to provide Green Bay Packers fans with visions of greatness is his first snaps as QB1.
Jordan Love garnered a considerable amount of praise with his strong performance in the Green Bay Packers‘ preseason opener. There’s a long road ahead and Love won’t have it easy given who he is replacing, but the 24-year-old continues to impress in the early stages.
His second preseason game was more of the same. Love oversaw a couple of fruitful drives before handing the reins to backup QB Sean Clifford. It’s too early to proclaim Love as the next Aaron Rodgers, but that won’t stop Green Bay fans from sending the hype train into overdrive.
With the pesky New England defense lined up opposite him, Love authored an impressive touchdown drive late in the first quarter. It ended on a beautiful 20-yard dart to Jayden Reed, who captured the joy of the entire Packers fanbase with a little dance in the end zone.
Jordan Love looking like Green Bay Packers’ next great QB in preseason action
Love ended his second preseason stint with 84 yards and a touchdown. He completed 5-of-8 passes and operated with commendable poise in the pocket. Love’s arm talent continues to shine bright, but his ability to handle adversity and make quick decisions in the pocket is what should have the Packers’ coaching staff elated.
The Packers have been extremely fortunate at the QB position over the last two decades. First it was Brett Favre, then Aaron Rodgers. Favre wasn’t too thrilled about Rodgers replacing him, but it worked out. Rodgers wasn’t too thrilled about Love either, but Green Bay’s front office has to be patting itself on the back with how the Utah State product has performed in his first preseason as QB1.
Love had the distinct benefit of learning from Rodgers first hand. Even if Rodgers didn’t like it, he became a mentor figure for Love. It’s hard not to gain a lot of corporate knowledge by simply watching Rodgers in practice, in the locker room, and in games. By simple osmosis, one has to imagine the last two years of understudy work made Love a better quarterback.
The Packers enter the 2023 season with a lot of open question marks, perhaps none bigger than Love. It’s only preseason. Plenty of QBs have lit up the preseason only to fall flat when the real games start. Green Bay fans should feel good about Love’s first couple of drives, but it’s far from a done deal. Love will eventually have to hold up over four pressure-packed quarters, not just the first dozen minutes of friendlies.