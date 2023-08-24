Packers Rumors: Backup QB, Cowboys trade target, safety battle winner?
- Rudy Ford has edge in starting safety battle
- B/R pegs Cowboys DT as potential Packers trade target
- Sean Clifford is officially named QB2
Packers Rumors: Rudy Ford gains edge in starting safety battle
With Darnell Savage cemented in one safety spot, there has been an open competition to figure out who will start in the second safety slot for the Green Bay Packers. Well, it would appear that a frontrunner has emerged in the form of six-year vet Rudy Ford.
Ford joined Green Bay over the summer after stops in Arizona, Philadelphia, and most recently, Jacksonville. He appeared in 15 games for the Jaguars last season, making four starts and accruing a career-high three interceptions. Now Ford is front of mind for Packers coach Matt LaFleur.
"I think we’ve got a pretty good indication," LaFleur told Packers Wire with regard to the safety competition. "But there is still more football in front of us. We’ve got, obviously, a practice today, and a game."
Ford was the starter when training camp began, but LaFleur has cycled through several potential options at safety, from Jonathan Owens to Tavarius Moore and Anthony Johnson. It would appear that Ford has the edge, however, due to his communication skills.
"Communication is a really big part of that position and making sure that everyone is on the same page," LaFleur said. "I think he’s handled that pretty well. Hopefully, he can put together another good practice today and go out there and compete in the game at a high level."
Even if Ford does emerge as the week one starter, he will have to perform in the regular season. His seat is warm and it's clear the Packers don't view safety as the most stable position on the roster. Ford can change that with a strong campaign, though.