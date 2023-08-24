Packers Rumors: Backup QB, Cowboys trade target, safety battle winner?
- Rudy Ford has edge in starting safety battle
- B/R pegs Cowboys DT as potential Packers trade target
- Sean Clifford is officially named QB2
Packers Rumors: Potential trade for Cowboys DT Neville Gallimore
Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report recently suggested one trade every NFL team should make before the 2023 season. And folks, the 2023 season is right around the corner. Week 1 kicks off on Sept. 7, less than three weeks from now.
For the Packers, Ballentine suggested the acquisition of Dallas Cowboys DT Neville Gallimore, a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. In three NFL seasons, Gallimore has 74 tackles and a whopping three sacks. He missed the majority of the 2021 season with a dislocated elbow and struggled to carve out a consistent role in 2022.
Gallimore appeared in 16 games with only one start last season. The Cowboys are notoriously deep on the front line, but Gallimore has failed to live up to expectations as a third-round pick. With his career grinding to a halt in Dallas, a change of scenery is his best hope for a professional breakout. The Cowboys may feel it's time to jump ship and the Packers can scoop him up for pennies on the dollar.
Green Bay lost Dean Lowry and Darren Reed in free agency, as Ballentine notes. Help in the trenches is desperately needed and the young Packers can afford to be patient with an unproven talent. At 26 years old, Gallimore still has productive years left in the tank. His odds of success in Green Bay are exponentially higher than his odds of success in Dallas.