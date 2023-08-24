Packers Rumors: Backup QB, Cowboys trade target, safety battle winner?
Packers Rumors: Sean Clifford named Jordan Love's backup
Matt LaFleur confirmed everybody's suspicions on Thursday when he officially named rookie QB Sean Clifford QB2 behind new starter Jordan Love. The Packers are wandering into uncharted waters without Aaron Rodgers, but there's every reason to feel good about the two arms atop the depth chart right now.
Love has been sensational in preseason action, showcasing his trademark deep-ball power while also making quick reads in the pocket. A couple of years of studying Rodgers appears to have rubbed off. Lost in the excitement around Love, however, has been a strong preseason effort from Clifford.
The No. 149 pick in the fifth round of April's NFL Draft out of Penn State, Clifford entered training camp with mixed expectations. He completed 33 of 45 passes for 345 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in Green Bay's first two preseason games. LaFleur cited the rookie's mental fortitude and ability to rebound from mistakes: "The game’s not too big for him."
In 13 senior season games with the Nittany Lions, Clifford completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,822 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Our John Buhler wasn't too fond of Green Bay's pick on draft night: "I know this is a draft where taking a quarterback in day three was all the rage, but he was an undrafted player who went in the fifth round."
Safe to say the Packers believe in Clifford. We will see if he can prove the detractors wrong.
Clifford's primary camp competition came from Alex McGough, the reigning USFL MVP who joined the roster late. McGough was a seventh-round pick to Seattle in 2018, but he has not registered a single NFL snap. Clifford's emergence decreases the likelihood of McGough breaking through any time soon.