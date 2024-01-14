Latest Packers injury update should have Cowboys secondary on high alert
The Dallas Cowboys secondary should be licking their chops for their postseason matchup against the Packers.
The Dallas Cowboys won the NFC East after an impressive end to the 2023 NFL regular season, taking full advantage of an epic Philadelphia Eagles collapse. Dak Prescott has further cemented his MVP case, but he hasn't done it alone, with skill position players and key defensive standouts making names for themselves along the way.
Dallas' secondary, on paper, can be one of the best in the entire league and help buoy the Cowboys to an elusive Super Bowl bid. Their first test will be against the Green Bay Packers and their ever-improving signal-caller Jordan Love,
Love and his supporting cast are growing together, and they are showing that they can be dangerous as they continue to build familiarity.
Packers injury report: Christian Watson expected to play
Watching the injury report, the Cowboys may have been hopeful that his most talented young receiver, the explosive Christian Watson, would be unavailable with a hamstring injury.
However, Watson is active and ready to play for Green Bay in this Wild Card playoff matchup in Dallas on Sunday, leaving the Cowboys talented secondary on high alert against a player capable of taking the ball straight to the house on any given play.
While Watson has been criticized for being inconsistent, the 6-4 wideout has scored a touchdown in each of his last three matchups, including torching the Kansas City Chiefs for two touchdowns and 71 total yards of receiving on a season-high seven catches. Watson also scored three times in a previous matchup against Dallas.
The Cowboys have to be wary of the threat Watson carries. He is becoming more consistent as he gets more reps and more trust from Love. Whether it be DaRon Bland or Stephon Gilmore or even help from the safeties, everyone on Big D's defense needs to make sure they keep both eyes closely peeled on Watson when he slams the foot on the gas and hits his second gear.