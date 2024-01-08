Packers secret weapon could be a serious letdown against Cowboys in NFC Playoffs
The Packers hope to unleash Christian Watson in the Wild Card round against the Dallas Cowboys, but he may not be remotely healthy.
By Mark Powell
The last time Christian Watson played against the Dallas Cowboys, he had four catches for over 100 yards with three touchdowns. It was the first of back-to-back games in which the then-rookie Watson would record multiple touchdown catches.
Entering the 2023 season, the Packers expected Watson to pick up where he left off, only this time with Jordan Love as his quarterback rather than Aaron Rodgers. While Love has shown plenty of flashes this season and given fans confident he can be the QB of the future in Green Bay, Watson has struggled with injuries and even some off-field drama thanks to those around him.
Watson has missed five straight games to end the year, and his status for Wild Card weekend is in jeopardy as well. As much as the Packers hope to unleash the second-year wide receiver against a secondary he dominated just last year, he at the very least won't be at full strength.
Packers weapon may not be available against Cowboys
The Packers hoped Watson would be ready for their win-and-in game against the Bears on Sunday, but that wasn't the case.
“He just wasn’t ready to play. I know it’s been extremely frustrating for him. I had a pretty good indication that it was probably trending that way, a little gamesmanship on my part. Sorry to lie to everybody,” LaFleur said Sunday.
The Packers head coach left the door open for Watson to return against Dallas in the playoffs, though he couldn't say for sure.
“It’s one of those things, I know it’s really frustrating. We’ll see where he’s at this week. I definitely wouldn’t rule him out, but I really don’t know. A lot of it comes down to the ‘feel’ of it for him. That’s certainly something we’re going to have to tackle this offseason," LaFleur continued.
If Watson can play, he'll be a dangerous threat for Love and the Green Bay offense. If not, the Packers will have to find big plays in the passing game elsewhere.