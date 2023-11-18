Christian Watson's father takes massive swipes at Packers fans: 'Bad as it gets'
By Jack Posey
The Green Bay Packers entered the 2023 season with Jordan Love poised to make his first season as a starter, marking the first time a quarterback without the last name Favre or Rodgers would start the season in nearly three decades.
That is a lot of pressure for a young quarterback to face, only having made one start prior to the 2023 season. The Love-led Packers made a statement early in the year, starting 2-1 and seemingly looking ready to compete in the NFC North.
Since then, the Packers have lost five and won one, bottoming out and leaving a multitude of questions.
The team has faced criticism from fans and media alike amid this recent skid. This was not the performance fans in Lambeau had become accustomed to. It is unfair to blame Love solely, as it would be nearly impossible for any quarterback to replace Rodgers and what he meant to the Packers.
Even general manager Brian Gutekunst would admit that he is not sold on Jordan Love.
However, wide receiver Christian Watson's father is taking aim at Packers fans.
Christian Watson's dad blasts Packers fans amid Green Bay's losing skid
Following a 23-19 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the second-year receiver’s dad had a message for Packers fans: "You all are about as bad as it gets, and I played in Philly with their schizophrenic fans."
An interesting comment, taking a shot at Packers and Eagles fans alike.
As he mentioned, Tim Watson was a journeyman who played in the NFL for three years, spent one season playing overseas, and one more year in the Indoor Football League.
The younger Watson has 14 catches for 236 yards and one touchdown this year. The message comes amidst the Packers struggle-filled season, calling out Packers fans for their hostility and frustration about the team’s performance, which they have voiced.
Watson’s dad is right; the Packers have experienced so much good football throughout the Favre and Rodgers years, that their fans have become hostile to inferior play. Then again, it's not uncommon or unreasonable for fans in Green Bay to demand more from their team.