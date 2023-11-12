4 Green Bay Packers who should be benched or fired after brutal loss to Steelers
It's the Packers' sixth loss of the season... and it's only Week 10. Some accountability and blame are needed.
The new era of Green Bay Packers football has not been a fun one. Matt LaFleur's latest chapter on Sunday in Week 10 was playing on the road at Pittsburgh. Green Bay outgained the Steelers by 75 yards, limited penalties to just five for 32 yards, and didn't play all that badly if you look at the box score.
The Packers lost, 23-19.
Since Jordan Love took over at quarterback, this Packers team has had a multitude of issues. Obviously, the quarterback can't control a defense that has struggled, but it's also seemed like Green Bay has been its own worst enemy at times through the first nine games.
Now sitting at just 3-6 overall on the season, there needs to be some changes. Specifically, the Packers need to consider benching or firing some of the key figures for the team, even if the benching is only temporary. These four Packers certainly come to mind.
4. Jordan Love, QB
We already know that general manager Brian Gutekunst isn't sold on Jordan Love as his franchise quarterback because he said as much. And when you see a game like the former first-round pick played on Sunday at should-still-be-called-Heinz Field, it's not hard to see why the brass in Green Bay aren't convinced.
As has often been the case, Love wasn't a complete disaster against the Steelers, an admittedly talented defense, though they were without Minkah Fitzpatrick. Love did throw for 289 yards in the game and threw a pair of touchdown passes. There were also some truly eye-popping throws that showed off the talent that made the Utah State product a first-rounder.
Then there were the bad parts. Not only did Love have two interceptions on the day, one on the final play of the game to seal the loss, but he barely completed over 50% of his passes on the day as well (21-of-40).
That's really been the bugaboo for Love to this point. You're going to see plenty of flashes, but the in-between moments and overall lack of consistency are far from pretty, and possibly even far from passable or acceptable as well.
Given that the Packers are still in the evaluation stage with Love to determine his future with the franchise and the franchise's future at quarterback, there's almost no chance he actually gets benched. At the same time, though, he's playing like a young player who needs some sort of reset right now. Whatever it takes to do that, whether it's sitting or something else, that's what Love needs.