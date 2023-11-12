Packers start on-field fight with Steelers after Jordan Love's game-losing INT
Jordan Love threw an interception to Steelers safety Damontae Kazee on the final play of regulation, but the Packers got the last word on a dirty hit.
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon the only way this team knows how -- by giving their fans a heart attack. Pittsburgh had several opportunities to put the game away on its final offensive drive, including on a third-down offensive pass interference call. George Pickens would have secured the final first down catch of the game, but instead the Steelers again faced third down, and had to punt.
Jordan Love made matters close in his own right, leading Green Bay down the field to within striking distance. On one final play from the Steelers side of the field, he threw an interception in the end zone to safety Damontae Kazee. A shorthanded Pittsburgh secondary came up huge in a big moment, and the Steelers are now 6-3.
Kazee could have easily slid down with the game essentially over. Instead, he ran towards the sidelines, and one Packers player wasn't thrilled with that. Offensive lineman Zach Tom hit Kazee late out of bounds, thus starting a scrum on the Steelers sideline.
Packers start a fight on Steelers sideline
Green Bay fought its heart out in Pittsburgh, and the Packers season is on the brink. Love has shown flashes at times in 2023, but by no means has he proven himself as the team's quarterback of the future. Brian Gutekunst said as much.
"I think he's done a lot of really good things," Gutekunst said. "Really like the way he's responded to the adversity, how he's led the team. Again, we've got to be better as a unit, and I expect that to happen over the next 10 games. And I think that we're going through some things that we knew we would go through. We haven't had the results that we want, but I do like the way guys are responding to things."
Gutekunst went on to state that he hopes it doesn't take Love the rest of the season to prove he's the guy long term.
"I hope not," Gutekunst said. "I think we've got 10 games left. These are going to be very important 10 games."
One loss against the Steelers won't change matters one way or another, but the fight on Pittsburgh's sidelines could raise some eyebrows across the league.