Packers Rumors: David Bakhtiari future, OT replacement, sleeper trade chip
- OLB Justin Hollins emerges as surprise trade chip
- Jonah Williams, Ben Jones listed as potential Packers targets
- David Bakhtiari addresses questions about Packers, NFL future
Packers Rumors: Justin Hollins trade could free up more EDGE reps
The Green Bay Packers have depth aplenty at the linebacker positions, especially on the edge. With first-round pick Lukas Van Ness carving out a role so quickly, it would not be surprising to see the Packers shift assets around at the trade deadline.
On potential trade chip speculatively pinpointed by Logan Ulrich of NFL Trade Rumors is Justin Hollins, a 2019 fifth-round pick out of Oregon. Hollins has appeared in 59 NFL games across four years with three different teams. Splitting last season between Los Angeles and Green Bay, Hollins accrued 35 tackles, seven QB hits, and one forced fumble in 16 games (five starts).
While Hollins is no doubt a competent rotation piece, Ulrich believes a trade could benefit the Packers' rebuild.
"The Packers have a lot of depth at edge rusher and there might be younger options they want to get more snaps," he writes. "Trading Hollins would free up that role."
It's hard to argue with the clean and simple logic there. Hollins, who is 27 years old, still has gas left in the tank. That said, there are other teams more in need of veteran edge rushing support. The Packers have the depth to justify such a trade and the focus on youth to make it pragmatic.