Packers Rumors: David Bakhtiari future, OT replacement, sleeper trade chip
- OLB Justin Hollins emerges as surprise trade chip
- Jonah Williams, Ben Jones listed as potential Packers targets
- David Bakhtiari addresses questions about Packers, NFL future
Packers Rumors: Jonah Williams, Ben Jones could provide O-line support via trade
Offensive line has been an area of weakness for the Packers, exacerbated by the ongoing absence of franchise cornerstone David Bakhtiari. While no single player can right the ship, one has to imagine the Packers will seek upgrades at various positions.
Green Bay is involved in a patient rebuild, but the NFC North is relatively winnable and Jordan Love looks the part of a long-term NFL starter. Love would probably look even better facing less pressure in the pocket, in turn offering him more time to make his progressions and calculate his more daring pass attempts.
Bleacher Report scribe Alex Ballentine penned an article detailing three potential trade targets for Green Bay ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline. Speedy WR Hollywood Brown took the No. 1 spot, but the article otherwise focuses on two potential offensive line enforcers: Bengals OL Jonah Williams and former Texans C Ben Jones.
Williams switched from left to right tackle for the Bengals this season, and that positional flexibility could appeal to Green Bay. He's also a free agent in 2024 and the Bengals are quickly losing ground in the competitive AFC North, which could lead Cincinnati to consider trade overtures.
Jones, an 11-year NFL vet, spent the last seven seasons with the Tennessee Titans. A failed physical left him jobless to begin the new campaign, but he's reportedly open to a return and the Packers could use a reigning Pro Bowler to protect their young QB.