Grading 5 Joe Barry replacements the Packers should consider hiring
3. Ron Rivera (Former Commanders HC)
Anyone's best guess would probably say that Ron Rivera's days as an NFL head coach might be closed, at least in the immediate future. After his nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers that then led to him being hired by the Washington Commanders in 2020, Rivera didn't deliver in the nation's capital, though one could argue that was hardly his fault, at least entirely.
But in the wake of his dismissal from the Commanders, Rivera has emerged as a hot name on the defensive coordinator market and for good reason.
Rivera has a strong defensive background, working as an assistant for the Bears, Eagles and Chargers in his career in addition to being the DC for the Bears (2004-06) and Chargers (2008-10), which led to his hiring in Carolina. And let's not forget, at the height of his Panthers tenure, Rivera helped helm one of the better defenses in the NFL.
Perhaps my biggest question, however, is whether or not Rivera would want to go right from the head coaching ranks to being a defensive coordinator the following season. Wherever the Packers' search lands them, they want to undoubtedly find someone who is fully bought in and for the long haul (or until he gets a look as a head coaching candidate). Is that a guarantee with Rivera?
I'm not entirely sure. When you then factor in the shortcomings of the Washington defense in the past few years, this in spit of some enticing talent on that Commanders roster, this is also not a home run hire for Green Bay. Having said that, he has a stronger track record, in my opinion, than another veteran candidate like Martindale.
Grade: B-