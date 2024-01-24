Grading 5 Joe Barry replacements the Packers should consider hiring
4. Al Harris (Cowboys DBs Coach)
Going from Wink Martindale to someone who would be a first-time defensive coordinator in Al Harris might be a shock to the system for Packers fans in terms of assessing candidates. Having said that, if there is a desire to get some fresh blood into the coaching staff and the building, then Harris would check a lot of boxes as an attractive potential candidate.
Harris, first and foremost, understands the workings of the Packers as the former cornerback played in Green Bay from 2003-10, the majority of his career after entering the NFL as a sixth-round pick from Texas A&M-Kingsville.
Immediately after his retirement, though, he got first involved with coaching as an intern with the Dolphins. The following year in 2013, he was hired by the Chiefs as a defensive assistant for the secondary, spending six seasons in that role and really getting his feet wet. That led to his latest job, working with Dan Quinn as the defensive backs coach for the Cowboys since 2020.
Over his time in Dallas, though, we've seen Harris really develop some special talents in the Cowboys secondary. Trevon Diggs became a star, DaRon Bland quickly shined as a late-round gem early in his career, and we also watched guys like Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker revive their careers upon entering the fray.
Harris' familiarity with the Packers organization combined with the development he's shown is quite intriguing. The big question that would be answered in the interview process surely is whether he would be up for the increased responsibility as a coordinator and just how much his philosophy would differentiate from Quinn's. On the whole, though, this would be extremely intriguing for Green Bay to pursue.
Grade: A-