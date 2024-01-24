Grading 5 Joe Barry replacements the Packers should consider hiring
Ask and you shall receive, Green Bay Packers fans -- though you may have to ask endlessly for the better part of two seasons. But on Wednesday morning, the organization made the move that many have called for over that span, firing defensive coordinator Joe Barry.
Barry's defense was a sore spot for a Packers team that ascended throughout the 2023-24 season, including a dominant Wild Card win over the Cowboys behind Jordan Love and Co. But while Matt LaFleur and his offense developed beautifully, the Green Bay defense appeared stagnated and, for lack of a better term, stuck in the mud.
So now LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst will have to find a replacement for Joe Barry. Many defensive coordinator candidates have already been mentioned or connected to the job, so finding a pool of qualified options isn't the issue. However, not every hire is created equal. In that light, let's take a look at five names that have been connected to the Packers already as a Barry replacement and grade how the hire would work for Green Bay.
Packers Rumors: Grading 5 Joe Barry replacements at defensive coordinator
5. Wink Martindale (Former Giants DC)
Don 'Wink' Martindale is one of the most experienced candidates who could be up for the Packers defensive coordinator position as he's available after a reported rift developed between him and New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll as the 2023 season progressed, leading to Martindale's resignation.
But Martindale has been quite accomplished and experienced in his coaching career. After spending nearly two decades in the college ranks, he first joined the Raiders as a linebackers coach in 2004 before moving to the Broncos in the same position in 2009 and then getting promoted to DC in 2010. He won a Super Bowl as the Ravens linebackers coach in 2013 and became the defensive coordinator in Baltimore in 2018 until 2021 where he moved to the Giants for the last two seasons.
There is a lot to like about the potential of Martindale should he take over the Packers defense. His blitz-heavy stylings could take advantage of Green Bay's young linebackers like Quay Walker and maximize ascending talents like Rashan Gary and Lukas Van Ness. Plus, his background as a linebackers coach could help shore up one of the holes that was seemingly always present with Barry.
At the same time, though, Martindale's defenses have been a bit hit-or-miss in terms of their overall effectiveness in recent years. We've seen the Ravens start to ascend further on that side of the ball since his departure while the Giants appeared to regress from 2022 to 2023. That gives me some pause and, while this wouldn't be a bad hire, it's far from a home run for the Packers.
Grade: C+