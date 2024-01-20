NFL Rumors: Packers latest Jordan Love decision could cost them in the long run
The Green Bay Packers want to sign Jordan Love to a contract extension this offseason. Are they jumping the gun?
By Mark Powell
Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love's explosive play over the last seven weeks could just be a preview of what's to come. Love has arguably been the best quarterback in football over the last half of the NFL season. He's quieted any doubters who assumed he would not be the Packers quarterback of the future.
Love has one year left on his contract. He can be a free agent as early as 2025. Because of this, it's no surprise the Packers are trying to extend him before next offseason, as he'd likely be one of the best quarterbacks on the market.
“My understanding is that, as he enters the final year of his contract, again, the Packers and Love representation are expected to address this,” Rapoport said on NFL Network. “This coming spring, do not be surprised if he does get that massive, franchise quarterback-type contract extension, and the further he goes in the playoffs, the richer he is going to be.”
Packers could be forced into tough negotiations with Jordan Love
Love's hot streak has come at the right time for his wallet, as the Packers won't have much choice but to sign him to a lucrative extension. If anything, Brian Gutekunst must hope that Love's representations will meet him halfway, as the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL can cost around $50 million per season. As talented as Love may be, do we know he is Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow?
Green Bay's front office would likely concede top-10 quarterback money, which is over $40 million AAV. A quarterback like Love, who has played less than one complete season at a high level, should be open to that on a long-term deal.
The Packers would be saving money in the short term is they signed Love now. If he backfires, they'll lose money long term and be stuck in quarterback purgatory.
Finding a franchise QB is a stressful decision, but one Brian Gutekunst is familiar with. Packers fans should trust him, whatever he decides.