Packers rumors: Injury woes hit secondary, defensive bright spot, underrated rookie excelling
- Tight end Luke Musgrave is on pace to set a Packers rookie record
- Devonte Wyatt ranks in the top five among defensive linemen in pressure rate
- Jaire Alexander joins the long list of Packers dealing with an injury
By Luke Norris
Packers rumors: Jaire Alexander has missed practice for two straight days
It's no secret that the Packers have been bitten by the injury bug as of late.
Linebacker Quay Walker, who leads the team in tackles, missed Green Bay's Week 9 win over the Rams with a groin injury and has yet to return to practice.
Right guard Jon Runyan (neck), left tackle Yosh Nijman (back), safety Rudy Ford (shoulder), defensive lineman Kenny Clark (shoulder), running back Aaron Jones (hamstring), and left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee) have all either missed practice or been limited participants this week.
And you can now add cornerback Jaire Alexander to the list of Packers who are banged up.
Despite playing every defensive snap against Los Angeles this past Sunday, the two-time All-Pro has yet to participate in practice as he's nursing a shoulder injury.
Nobody seems to know exactly when the injury occurred, but it's certainly concerning, as the Packers aren't very deep at cornerback after trading Rasul Douglas to the Buffalo Bills.
Alexander has already missed three games this season with a back injury, two of which resulted in losses. It's not as if the Steelers have a great passing game, but Kenny Pickett will obviously have a much easier day if the Packers don't have one of their best defenders on the field.