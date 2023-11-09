Packers rumors: Injury woes hit secondary, defensive bright spot, underrated rookie excelling
- Tight end Luke Musgrave is on pace to set a Packers rookie record
- Devonte Wyatt ranks in the top five among defensive linemen in pressure rate
- Jaire Alexander joins the long list of Packers dealing with an injury
By Luke Norris
Packers rumors: Devonte Wyatt ranks fourth among NFL defensive linemen in pressure rate
As with Luke Musgrave, Devonte Wyatt's simple stat sheet might not look overly impressive to those simply glancing at it.
With just 18 total tackles through eight games, last year's 28th overall pick trails 14 other Packers in that category. But that doesn't mean Wyatt, who ranks fourth on the team in sacks with 2.5, isn't making an impact.
If you were to dig a little deeper, you'd find that among every single defensive lineman in the NFL, the former Georgia Bulldog ranks fourth in pressure rate, trailing only the New York Giants' Dexter Lawrence, the Buffalo Bills' DaQuan Jones, and the Dallas Cowboys' Osa Odighizuwa.
For those unfamiliar with the term, pressure rate is the total number of pressures divided by the total number of pass-rush snaps. The average NFL pass-rusher generates pressure on approximately 10.3 percent of these types of plays.
Through the first half of this 2023 campaign, Wyatt has generated pressure on 16 percent of pass-rush plays. So, again, while the 25-year-old's overall numbers aren't super flashy, he's making an impact for the Green Bay defense.
And given some of the offensive struggles the team has endured throughout the year, Wyatt and the Packers' defense at least keeps them competitive at times.