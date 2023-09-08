Packers Rumors: AJ Dillon on Jonathan Taylor rumors, Aaron Rodgers failure, injury report
By Mark Powell
Packers Rumors: Aaron Rodgers admits last season was a failure on his part
For better or worse, the Packers lit a fire under Aaron Rodgers. The future Hall of Famer wasn't thrilled with how Green Bay treated him this offseason, which led to a trade to the New York Jets. It's unclear which side fans should take in the Rodgers-Packers debate, but Green Bay fans are ready to move on.
That being said, Rodgers expects to take a step forward with New York this season. He has plenty of weapons at his disposal, including Dalvin Cook and Garrett Wilson, his top wide receiver. Rodgers rejected the idea that he has to "bounce back" while also suggesting he'll put a better product on the field in 2023.
"I'm not looking at this like I have to bounce back or do anything [special]," Rodgers said, per ESPN. "I just have to play the way I know how to play. I've been working my ass off for the last six months to try to put a better product on the field than last year. And I expect to."
Whether the stubborn Rodgers wants to admit it or not, his 2023 campaign should include quite the rebound from his 2022 league year, in which he failed to make the playoffs and, surprisingly, looked every bit the aging quarterback he claims not to be.
"We've adjusted a lot of things," Rodgers said. "We've adjusted signals I've used for years that are no longer in existence, so I'm studying extra on those because I've got 18 years and some of those signals [that I] banked, we changed."
It remains to be seen if those changes will benefit Rodgers this season, but both sides can agree a change was necessary.