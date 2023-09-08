Packers Rumors: AJ Dillon on Jonathan Taylor rumors, Aaron Rodgers failure, injury report
By Mark Powell
Packers Rumors: Top wide receiver will miss first game vs. Bears
Wide receiver Christian Watson will miss the Packers first game against the Chicago Bears. The rivalry matchup will be an important one for Jordan Love as he hopes to get off to an impressive start against a team Aaron Rodgers 'owned' for such a long period of time.
Watson was one of Rodgers top wide receivers last season, which was his rookie campaign. Entering Year 2, Watson is expected to do much of the same for Love, if not take a major step forward.
Watson's injury will only place more emphasis on the likes of Romeo Doubs, who will lead the Packers young receiving corps in his second season on the job.
LaFleur went as far as to say that Watson could miss 3-to-4 weeks of action due to injury, rather than giving a week-to-week prognosis. This presents another challenge for Love, who has drafted in the first round in 2020 out of Utah State to replace Aaron Rodgers.
It's been a long wait for Love, but with the Packers shorthanded at wideout, expect them to rely heavily on the run game Week 1.