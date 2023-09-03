Packers Rumors: Jordan Love jitters, D-line depth, and more
- Packers bolster defensive line depth
- Wisconsin and beer just go together
- Jordan Love is making people nervous
By Kristen Wong
Packers Rumors: DL Jonathan Ford gets re-signed to practice squad
The Packers recently released center James Empey to sign defensive lineman Jonathan Ford to the practice squad on Friday.
Ford landing on the practice squad involved some roster gymnastics: the 2022 seventh-rounder first made the 53-man roster, was released in order for the Packers to claim Ben Sims and Zayne Anderson off waivers, and then was re-signed by the Packers after clearing waivers himself.
Ford played 83 snaps this preseason, recording four pressures and one run stop.
The ex-Hurricane was a healthy scratch for Green Bay for all 17 regular season games in his rookie campaign and will add high-upside depth to the D-line unit this year. Despite not having played a season game for the Packers yet, Ford could be elevated to the roster in the event of an injury. He and Chris Slayton are currently the only two defensive linemen on the practice squad waiting for their number to be called.