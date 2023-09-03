Packers Rumors: Jordan Love jitters, D-line depth, and more
- Packers bolster defensive line depth
- Wisconsin and beer just go together
- Jordan Love is making people nervous
By Kristen Wong
Packers Rumors: Who needs a Xanax? Jordan Love causes anxiety for Bears fans
Quarterback Justin Fields is the one to watch in the NFC North. Or is it Jordan Love? Bears fans just might be equally anxious about both of them.
Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt recently went on the Rich Eisen Show and gave his thoughts on the Packers-Bears season opener. According to Brandt, among the Bears fanbase, "there's so much anxiety about Jordan Love being really, really good."
To go from getting owned by Aaron Rodgers to getting owned by Jordan Love? Yeah, that will put the average Bears fan through the ringer.
Is there anything worse for a Bears fan's mental health than seeing Love line up with the offense on the 25-yard line, swiftly drive down the field, and score a touchdown? And then do it again, and again, and again?
The only bigger source of anxiety would be seeing Justin Fields go down due to injury. Chicago boasts a young and talented team that's decades in the making with a potential franchise quarterback front and (under) center. Consider the burden of expectations resting on Fields in his Year 3. Now tack on the pressure of a top-performing rival tearing the Bears' defense apart.
Feel that weight? It's called (football) seasonal depression.
From a Bears fan's point of view, Jordan Love is not allowed to succeed. He can't. It's just not fair.