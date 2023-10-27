Packers Rumors: Mason Crosby tryout, Matt LaFleur injury hint, Jordan Love defense
- Kurt Warner comes to Jordan Love's defense
Packers Rumors: Kurt Warner defends Jordan Love from fan criticism
Jordan Love has been under the microscope lately. After throwing six touchdowns with zero interceptions in Green Bay's first two games, Love has four touchdowns and seven interceptions in the four games since. His accuracy has wavered and the Packers' offense has crumbled like a week-old cookie.
In the Packers' gut-wrenching Week 7 loss to Denver, Love completed 21-of-31 passes for 180 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Not his worst game by any stretch, but still a prime example of Green Bay's offensive stagnation. The Broncos have struggled to get stops all season. We all remember the Dolphins' 70-point game. But Green Bay only managed 17.
Love, as the team's QB, is a natural beacon for criticism. The takes have been torrential of late, but Love has a defender in former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner, who doesn't understand the hoopla.
Warner is the expert here. It's difficult to argue with the general point of the argument — Love's performance in Week 7 was far from his most problematic individually — but the bulk of the criticisms are tied to Green Bay's overall performance. It's a debate about whether or not Love can lead a competitive offense, more than a debate about Love's ability to play mistake-free football. Is he too limited, or are these simply early growing pains?
Green Bay has no choice but to remain patient. There won't be a backup to the backup plan until at least the 2024 NFL Draft. Love has flashed enough in terms of arm talent to maintain some level of confidence from the fanbase, but the Packers' once-promising season is quickly spiraling out of control.
Until Green Bay strings together a couple wins, the Love questions will keep coming.