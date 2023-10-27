Packers Rumors: Mason Crosby tryout, Matt LaFleur injury hint, Jordan Love defense
- Mason Crosby trying out for Rams kicking job
- Matt LaFleur hints at Luke Musgrave's injury status
- Kurt Warner comes to Jordan Love's defense
Packers Rumors: Matt LaFleur drops hint about Luke Musgrave's injury status
Luke Musgrave injured his ankle during the Packers' Week 7 loss to the Broncos. The rookie tight end was seen in a walking boot after the game, but he appeared at Thursday's practice (as a non-participant) without the boot. That led to some optimism within the fanbase.
Unfortunately for the Packers' fanbase, the signs aren't great for Musgrave. Head coach Matt LaFleur, when asked about Green Bay's other rookie tight end, Tucker Kraft, appeared to hint at Musgrave's status for Week 8 in rather straightforward terms.
"[Kraft is] going to have to play big for us this week," LaFleur said.
Musgrave, a second-round pick, has been a valuable pressure relief valve for Jordan Love in the Packers' offense. He has 22 receptions for 189 receptions across seven starts. Kraft, a third-round pick, has operated mostly in the shadows, accumulating only two catches for five yards.
Green Bay's passing game has been in a world of hurt over the last couple weeks, so Green Bay can't afford a lengthy injury absence for one of Love's favorite targets. Kraft is a big, physical pass-catcher at 6-foot-5, so there's a chance the South Dakota State product delivers in his first start. But, it's hard to imagine LaFleur is thrilled about the circumstances — especially with a pivotal division matchup against Vikings on the schedule this Sunday.