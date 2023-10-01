Fansided

Pass or Pursue: Should the Cubs re-sign these 5 free agents this offseason?

After just missing out on the playoffs, the Chicago Cubs have plenty of decisions to make during his upcoming MLB offseason.

By Luke Norris

Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger
Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger / Jamie Sabau/GettyImages
Michael Fulmer, P

Staying with the pitcher theme as we move along here, let's have a look at right-handed reliever Michael Fulmer.

Playing this 2023 season on a one-year/$4 million deal, Fulmer certainly had his ups and downs this year.

The first two months of the season didn't go particularly well, as he was 0-4 with a 7.36 ERA on May 31.

But the 30-year-old was much better in June, posting a 0.66 ERA in a dozen appearances, striking out 14 in 13.2 innings pitched. He was solid in July as well, with a 2.38 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 10 appearances.

But just as the Cubs did as a team, Fulmer struggled down the stretch and actually finished the year on the disabled list with a forearm injury.

Overall, he finished the season with a 3-5 record with a 4.42 ERA. But while Fulmer recorded 65 strikeouts in 57.0 innings, he also walked 28 batters and had a WHIP of 1.333, one of the highest in the Cubs' entire bullpen.

As it might take seven or eight million bucks for Chicago to bring him back, there's likely a younger, cheaper option for the Cubs out there, either in free agency or in their farm system.

Verdict: Pass

