Patrick Mahomes blames Justin Tucker for AFC Championship pregame fiasco
Patrick Mahomes blamed Justin Tucker for their pregame mixup on Sunday.
Prior to the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens' AFC Championship Game matchup, there was some drama in warmups. As Patrick Mahomes attempted to proceed through his standard pregame routine, Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker was in his way.
As Mahomes tells it, the QB attempted to find a peaceful solution before Travis Kelce tossed the kicker's footballs and helmet to the side. At that point, Mahomes moved his tee and made sure Tucker wouldn't move back in their way.
The whole exchange was caught on video, with Kelce visibly upset and Tucker sporting a knowing grin.
As Mahomes told 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City, he only has trouble with kickers pregame when the Chiefs travel to Baltimore.
"I've had seven years of doing that same warmup routine and there's only been like three occasions where there's been a kicker that wasn't ... moving out of the way. It was in Baltimore all three times," said Mahomes, h/t ESPN.
He went on to praise Tucker before lamenting the veteran's unwillingness to "share the field."
"I have a lot of respect for him as a player and as a kicker. He's one of the best kickers of all time, probably the best kicker of all time. At the same time, you've got to have respect for each team. We all share the field and we try to do that in a respectful way."
When asked about the situation on Monday, Tucker said he had done this throughout his 12-year career and that he never had an issue with anybody. He told reporters the Chiefs took it seriously.
"I just thought it was all some gamesmanship, all in good fun. But it seemed to be taken a little more seriously."
That last sentence is an obvious shot at Mahomes and Kelce, who did not perceive Tucker's actions as a joke.
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes calls out Justin Tucker for trying to get "under our skin"
Tucker didn't exactly impact Mahomes' routine in a serious way. Mahomes could have easily sidestepped the footballs and carried on as usual. The Chiefs' frustration is understandable, as many major athletes tend to place a borderline religious importance on the specificity of their warmups. That said, Mahomes and Kelce come away looking entitled and easily bothered. Tucker comes away looking like the pesky underdog.
Of course, we know how the game went. Kansas City won 17-10, with Steve Spagnuolo's defense putting a lid on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense. Mahomes looked unflappable on the field, as he always does. The two-time MVP will now compete for a second straight Super Bowl win and his third ring in five years.
Tucker made his only field goal attempt from 43 yards, but he didn't have a chance to truly impact the game. Baltimore now goes back to the drawing board after their magical 13-win season was cut short. The Chiefs, despite concerns about the offensive personnel around Mahomes, are the smart man's favorite in another Super Bowl. A tough beat for Tucker.
From the sound of it, we can expect this little pregame feud to extend to future matchups. Maybe we haven't seen the last of an exasperated Travis Kelce kicking footballs, which is a nice thought in these dark times.