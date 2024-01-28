Instigator Justin Tucker trolls Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes in pregame warmups
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is already getting under the Kansas City Chiefs' skin.
The Kansas City Chiefs face a difficult road challenge against the No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. While there is a general hesitance to feed bulletin-board material to the NFL's most established postseason juggernaut, the Chiefs are bonafide AFC title underdogs — at least in Vegas — for the first time in years.
The mounting pressure and frustration was evident pre-game Sunday. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was seen exchanging words with Ravens kicker Justin Tucker. Attempting to make room for Mahomes to warm up, Kelce threw aside Tucker's footballs and helmet.
Tucker, with seven Pro Bowls and a championship under his belt, appeared to enjoy the role of instigator.
Travis Kelce throws Justin Tucker's helmet during Chiefs-Ravens warmups
Tucker's smile says it all. Kelce comes away from this exchange looking flustered and tempestuous. It's ultimately ridiculous to claim the Chiefs are rattled, but Tucker is at least doing his part to get under Kansas City's skin. That could backfire, but this is all in the spirit of competition. It's no fun if the opposing teams like each other.
Tucker was hardly getting in Mahomes' way here. A couple footballs on the ground does not prevent Mahomes from finding an open lane to warm up. Still, it's clear Tucker overstayed his welcome during the Chiefs' pre-game practice window. The 34-year-old has been on this stage before. He knows the drill.
Tucker has been lights out for Baltimore all season, converting 32-of-37 field goal attempts and 51-of-52 extra point attempts. He went 2-for-2 on field goals and 4-of-4 on extra points in Baltimore's divisional round victory over the Houston Texans, with his longest coming from 53 yards out.
We have seen kickers shape the outcome of important games time and time again. Few are better than Tucker. Hopefully, this is a precursor to a few high-pressure attempts for the veteran during tonight's game.
As for Kansas City, the underdog narrative is silly. Everybody believes in the Chiefs, no matter what the math says. Baltimore was the better team all season. The Ravens should be favorites (and are favorites), but we don't have to act like it's Mahomes against the world out there.
Still, we saw perceived disrespect against this Chiefs team turn into fuel for last week's win over Buffalo. The Ravens have to be careful not to poke the bear, so to speak. This is Lamar Jackson's moment to ascend the mountaintop, but Mahomes is more than capable of playing spolier.
The game kicks off Sunday, Jan. 28 at 3 PM E.T.